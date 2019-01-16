Turkish Airlines to launch flights to Mexico City, Cancun

Turkish Airlines (THY) will launch flights from Istanbul to two cities in Mexico in August, according to a company announcement yesterday.

For the Istanbul-Mexico City-Cancun-Istanbul route, the airline will operate flights three times a week starting on Aug. 21, the firm said in a written statement. With the addition of these new destinations, Turkey's national flag carrier will be flying to 19 destinations in North America.

Mexico City is an important trade center, while Cancun is a famous touristic city with 4 million annual visitors, the carrier underlined.

The airline offers round-trip tickets for these flights, starting from $999, it added.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, currently has 332 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes, and flies to 306 destinations in 124 countries.

The airline was named Best Airline in Europe by Skytrax six years in a row between 2011 and 2016, and was chosen as the Best Airline in Southern Europe for the ninth consecutive time in 2017.