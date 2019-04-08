Turkish Airlines flies over 25,000 passengers on first day at new Istanbul home

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) carried more than 25,000 passengers on its first day at its new home, after completing its "great move" from Atatürk Airport to Istanbul Airport. "As of 1:45 a.m. we said farewell to 10,641 guests on our 48 flights. The number for arriving passengers stood at 14,582 on 79 flights. We handled 21,792 pieces of luggage and achieved an 84-percent performance rate. We are off to a good start and doing well," THY's Senior Vice President of Media Relations Yahya Üstün said over his Twitter account yesterday. The world of civil aviation witnessed the greatest logistical operation in its history with THY's move to its new home and the new aviation center of the world: Istanbul Airport. The operation, dubbed the "great move" started while Istanbulites enjoyed their sleep at 3 a.m. on Friday morning.

In a television broadcast yesterday morning Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said, "We have carried out the biggest move in world aviation history. Currently, 97 percent of the operations have been completed."

He also noted that they "will continue our cargo flights for a while longer at Atatürk Airport."

THY bid farewell to Atatürk Airport with the last international flight to Singapore that departed on Saturday at 2 a.m. The first THY aircraft took off to the Turkish capital Ankara at 2 p.m. from its new home at Istanbul Airport.

In the 12-hour period between the two flights, both airports were closed for any flight operations. The flights at the new aviation hub Istanbul Airport will be increased incrementally.

Atatürk Airport, which was commissioned in 1953, no longer serves commercial flights as of Saturday. The airport, which handled 68 million people last year, will transition to other uses, such as training activities, aviation fairs and civil use.

In a written statement released by the flag carrier Saturday evening, it was announced that 96 percent of the relocation process was successfully completed.

The statement further stressed that ongoing work for the final move took shorter than the pre-determined 45-hour planning, reaching 96 percent within 33 hours.

Evaluating THY's farewell to Atatürk Airport, which was home to the company's 86-year history, THY Chairman İlker Aycı said, "This giant facility, which is currently the largest airport project in the world, will be the main driving force of our growth with its state-of-the-art physical capability and capacity, while hosting THY's much larger and louder growth in a global scale."

Aycı also added that Atatürk Airport has successfully completed its mission.

"To say goodbye to Atatürk Airport was, of course, very upsetting. However, the unpredictable rise and development of our brand, especially for the last 15 years, has forced us to take this difficult separation decision. For Turkish Airlines, which can no longer fit into its shell and its current home with its effective growth performance, there is a need for a new nest that will support its development and will also smooth its way with the capacity and other physical facilities that it offers," he said.

During the grand shift, trucks carried equipment a distance of 400,000 kilometers, traveling an equivalent of going 10 times around the world. Over 1,800 personnel were employed during the operation. The load consisted of over 10,000 pieces of equipment, from an aircraft-towing apparatus weighing 44 tons to extremely sensitive materials and was equivalent to a 5,000-truck volume.

Established in 1933, THY flies to more than 300 destinations in over 120 countries – 49 domestic and 257 international. Last year, it carried more than 75 million passengers with a seat occupancy rate of 82 percent.

Once all stages are completed, Istanbul Airport will be the world's biggest international airport, covering 76.5 million square meters. The "world's new hub" officially opened on Oct. 29, 2018, the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic. The grand opening ceremony was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish ministers, officials and heads of state from around the world.

The airport has the potential to welcome 90 million passengers annually, and following the second phase of construction, expected to be completed in 2023, this number will reach about 200 million. The airport will operate flights to about 350 destinations worldwide, thus becoming one of the main aviation centers in the world.

In over four months, since the first flight on Oct. 31 until March 18, Istanbul Airport hosted a total of 2,902 flights, including 1,671 domestic and 1,231 international flights. A total of 372,118 passengers, including 226,040 domestic passengers and 146,078 international passengers used the airport in the said period. Istanbul Airport will provide access to 41 countries within a three-hour flight time, and to 66 countries with five-hour flights. One-third of the world's population will be able to reach any destination in the world by using this airport.