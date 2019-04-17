Sarajevo Business Forum looks to boost regional investment, cooperation

The 10th Sarajevo Business Forum (SBF) began Wednesday in the Bosnian capital with Turkey playing a prominent role.

Dubbed the "Balkan Davos," the event will focus on expanding regional economic cooperation and attracting international investment to southeast Europe.

Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay features among this year's speakers.

The inauguration of the business forum attended by Slovenian President Borut Pahor, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad and members of the Presidency of Bosnia.

Also, a large delegation of 50 business people from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and high ranking officials from many countries are among the participants.

On the first day, the Sarajevo Business Bridge Awards will be presented to successful entrepreneurs with a ceremony.

Panels titled Leadership Panel, Challenges for the Southeast Europe Region (Turning Brain Drain into Brain Gain) and Sustainable Development will also be held.

The former Croatian president, Stjepan Mesic and President of Istanbul Chamber of Commerce Şekib Avdagiç are among the many officials to address the participants.

On the second day, panels and presentations will be held on "Investment Climate in Bosnia and Herzegovina within Western Balkans Context, The Fourth Industrial Revolution — Digital Revolution, The Cutting Edge of Malaysian Technology and Benefiting from Wood & Furniture Industry Development.

The event is expecting a record number of participants this year.

The forum aims to make the region a single economy under the slogan of "One Region — One Economy."

The forum has been held since 2010 in a collaborative effort by Bosna Bank International and Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank.