Afghan refugee entrepreneurs thrive in business-friendly Turkey

When Afghan businessman Haji Yakup Burhan fled the violence of his home country 30 years ago, he took his family and all his money with him.

He headed to Saudi Arabia, where he opened a restaurant but, as refugees, his children had difficulty getting into a school. Then he moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but Dubai's cost of living was far too expensive.

So, two years ago, he moved to Turkey and opened a restaurant in Istanbul's Esenyurt neighborhood, taking advantage of the country's relatively open business environment for refugees. "I have 15 people working for me in this restaurant. They are Afghans, Iranians and Turks," he explained.

"I have invested about $120,000 in this restaurant, so far," Burhan, 52, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) at his Afghan Kebab establishment. "Over 60 percent of our customers are Afghans living here. The rest are Arabs, Iranians and Turks," he said.

Afghan refugee entrepreneurs appear to be increasingly finding success in Turkey, where they bring to the local economy not only their savings, but sought-after know-how, whether in restaurants, commerce or skilled crafts and specialties.

In turn, Turkey offers refugees simplified administrative procedures for setting up a new business.

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million refugees, with Syrians making up the largest group, but Afghans number more than 145,000, according to Amnesty International figures released last year.

Some people in Turkey view refugees as a burden, but a different picture emerges in Burhan's bustling Istanbul suburb, where refugees like him have made significant investments in the Turkish economy.

CITIZENSHIP INVESTMENT

Inside Burhan's restaurant, a TV blares Afghan channels showing Turkish soap operas over the hum of customers eating the popular Afghan dish Qabeli palaw - rice with lamb mixed with caramelized carrots, raisins and almond slivers.

"We are the only Afghan restaurant in this neighborhood for now," he told AFP, sitting cross-legged on a pillow, sipping green tea.

To attract more investments, the government in September slashed the threshold for Turkish citizenship offered to foreigners who buy property from $1 million down to $250,000.

Boosted by private sector campaigns and legal amendments, the Turkish property market has enjoyed the best first quarter performance in sales to foreigners this year. A total of 9,618 houses were sold to foreigners in the first quarter of the year, the best first quarter figure in history, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). Between January and March last year, 5,298 houses were sold to foreigners, an increase of 81.5 percent. Istanbul maintains its position as the most preferred city in foreign residential sales.

Afghans likely account for a small percentage of this rise

precise figures are unavailable but not all those fleeing the war-ravaged country are destitute.

Mehmet Yasin Hamidi, an Afghan who runs the Royalist real-estate agency in Beylikdüzü on Istanbul's outskirts, told AFP that their sales of homes had doubled this year compared to the same period last year.

"People cannot protect their lives and money in Afghanistan," Hamidi, who has a lot of Afghan clients, said.

"If you have money, you or your children could get kidnapped. The businessmen are threatened there. That is why they bring their money here."

RARE SKILLS

Construction of new housing has exploded in Beylikdüzü in recent years to meet a growing demand for real estate investment by foreigners.

The Association of Housing Developers and Investors says that foreigners bought $4.6 billion in Turkish property in 2018, and the figure is expected to jump to $10 billion this year.

Many refugees arriving in Turkey bring with them diverse skills and experience that allow them to make a contribution to the country's workforce.

Hadi Ekhlas, an engraver from Afghanistan's Hazara ethnic group, left the war-torn nation eight years ago. He first went to neighboring Pakistan to sell his skills. He then moved to Turkey, where he now engraves Islamic and Ottoman scripts on gemstone rings and semi-precious stones

a skill he learned from his grandfather in Istanbul's Grand Bazaar, one of the world's oldest covered markets.

"In the past, some Turkish traders would import stones with engravings from other countries, but now I am making them here and taking orders," Ekhlas told AFP.

Ekhlas has a Turkish partner who helps him with marketing and runs one of the 42 Afghan shops in the Grand Bazaar.

"I plan to expand my business in the near future. I'd also like to teach my skills to Turks here," he said.

In another corner of the Grand Bazaar, Khalil Nuri, an expert Afghan jeweler, sells rings, necklaces, pendants and just about anything that can be found in Kabul's many curiosity shops.

"I am a jeweler and an expert in handicrafts and I wanted to continue my profession here," said Nuri, who fled Afghanistan and has been doing business for the past 12 years in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Burhan said he hoped his business continued to do well "because there are a lot of Afghans living here."

"There are also people who want to give the taste of Afghan cuisine a try."