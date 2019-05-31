UN reporters to travel with Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines (THY) and the Association of Accredited Correspondents at the U.N. (ACANU) inked a cooperation deal at the U.N.'s Geneva office Wednesday.

Turkish Airlines Switzerland Country Manager Nesih Gümüş and ACANU President Bodi Hugger signed the agreement for their respective organizations.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Gümüş said Turkish Airlines was proud to cooperate with the ACANU. "I think the ACANU-member journalists will be pleased with the corporate member advantages offered by Turkish Airlines, which fly to 309 different points in 124 countries worldwide," he said.

Hugger said the association was happy to sign the agreement with the best aviation company of the world, calling it a "unique" deal. It is the first time the ANACU has signed a cooperation deal with an airline, Hugger said.

As part of the one-year deal, more than 120 international journalists of the ACANU will benefit from a special discount, extra baggage rights and plenty of other advantages.

The reporters and representatives of the world's leading news agencies, TV channels, newspapers and radio stations are among the members of ACANU.

The association is the only meeting place for press members who operate in Geneva, one of the leading centers of the U.N. and international diplomacy.