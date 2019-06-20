Turkish aircraft engine maker inks cooperation deal with GE

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) engine manufacturing subsidiary TUSAŞ Engine Industries (TEI) and GE Additive signed an additive layer manufacturing machinery tools cooperation agreement at the Paris Air Show.

A written statement released by the company announced that TEI, Turkey's leading company in the field of aviation engines, displayed its unique products and manufacturing capabilities at the Paris Air Show, which was held for the 53rd time this year at Paris–Le Bourget Airport, France. At the world's largest aviation fair, TEI displayed the TEI-TS1400 turbocharger engine model, TEI-PD170 turbodiesel aviation engine, and TEI-TJ90 turbojet engine, all of which were prepared to scale, as well as five-stage blisk and layered manufacturing capabilities it produced for LEAP, the world's most preferred new generation commercial engine, of which it is the largest supplier.

"By attending the fair which is one of the most prestigious aviation fairs in the world, TEI shows the point it has reached in domestic and national aviation and defense industries as well as exhibiting its contributions to global civil aviation with its production capabilities. Under the agreement, two M Line systems and two M2 machines will be procured. TEI's investment in additive layer manufacturing technology has strengthened its leading position in this area in Turkey. The new GE Additive M Line and M2 systems will be installed at TEI's headquarters in Eskişehir to complement the company's existing fleet of powder bed metal powder melting machines," the statement read. The statement also included remarks made by TEI General Manager Mahmut Akşit and GE Additive CEO Jason Oliver Jason Oliver at the signing ceremony.

Underlining that they have invested in the future of TEI and manufacturing technology thanks to this agreement, Akşit said, "Our long-standing partnership and cooperation with GE has become more comprehensive with the GE Additive machinery portfolio. By investing in additive layer manufacturing and other advanced manufacturing technologies, we continue to increase our capabilities both in our unique engine projects and in line with the needs of our customers."

Oliver emphasized that the M2 system is preferred by their customers operating in the field of aviation for justified reasons, continuing, "This is not just because our systems perform well. Also, our machinery portfolio is able to meet the specific needs and demands of this industry which is subject to extremely high-level requirements. At a time when aviation and aerospace industry companies have reached a threshold in industrialization, our M LINE system, which has exceptional automation and reliability on industry basis, as well as modular machinery architecture, is an excellent solution to support economic and sustainable mass production on a sectoral basis."