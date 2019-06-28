Turkish Airlines sees rise in passengers in Far East market

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines' (THY) occupancy rates, revenues, passenger numbers and cargo transportation continue to increase in the Far East market, where the carrier flies to 37 cities in 22 countries.

The company increased its passenger occupancy rate to 85 percent in the Far East market in the first five months of this year, reaching 2.3 million passengers with an increase of 4.3 percent.

Now, with the arrival of new wide-body aircraft to the fleet, the airline aims to add new routes in the market to its flight network.

Turkish Airlines carried 2.2 million passengers in the Far East market between January and May 2018, reaching 2.3 million passengers in the same period this year. Its cargo and mail transportation surged by 8.8 percent to 167,871 tons. With the noteworthy increase in the number of passengers, especially on Chinese flights, THY has begun to search for new destinations in the country, where the company plans to expand its presence and grow its network. It is particularly important as China is expected to send 1 million tourists to Turkey within two years.

Flying to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong, THY also plans to add eight more cities, including Xian and Xiamen, to its flight network in the country. Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines will resume flights to Osaka starting on April 14, 2020 in addition to the Tokyo line in Japan.

The carrier will launch new flights on the Far East line with the new wide-body aircraft joining the fleet, starting with the Bali line on July 17. It announced on Wednesday that a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner has joined the carrier's fleet. The company said up to 30 Boeing 787 aircraft would join the fleet within the next four years.

On the other hand, the number of flight attendants who speak Far Eastern languages continues to increase as well. Turkish Airlines places at least one cabin personnel who speaks the native language of the country to ease communication with the passengers. As the number of flight attendants who speak Japanese rose to 61, the national flag carrier currently employs 40 Chinese-speaking personnel, as well as 28 crew members fluent in Korean.

With a fleet of 337 passenger and cargo aircraft, Turkish Airlines now flies to 311 destinations in 124 countries

- 261 international and 50 domestic.

Turkish Airlines was named the Best Airline in Europe by Skytrax six years in a row between 2011 and 2016, and chosen as the Best Airline in Southern Europe for the ninth consecutive time in 2017.