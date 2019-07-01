Turkish hair transplant industry surpasses $1B in 2018

Thanks to world-class health care services and hair transplant clinics, Turkey has become a popular health tourism destination. Hair transplant patients from around the world come to Turkey due to the quality of service and affordable prices.

Hair transplant industry in Turkey, which ranks among the top five in the world in medical tourism, exceeded $1 billion last year.

Servet Terziler, a Health Commissioner at the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the hair transplantation process in Turkey costs on average between 2,000 and 2,500 euros ($2,274 and $2,842).

Medical tourism in Turkey has been on an upward trend with rising momentum every passing year in the last decade. Terziler said the main reason behind this is the high-quality of health tourism services on offer in the country.

He added that Turkish physicians made rapid private healthcare investments and created good healthcare brands in public health, eye, dental treatment, otorhinolaryngological aesthetics and hair transplantation since the 1980s.

He said Turkey offers hair transplantation services above standards for one-third of the average world price, Terziler said.

Arabs were the first foreigners receiving hair transplantation services in Turkey, while the number of Europeans receiving these services has also increased by 4-5 times in recent years.

Patients from Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, the U.K. and France, in particular, have a great interest in Turkey for hair transplantation and aesthetic surgery. Patients from Sweden, Norway and Denmark prefer Turkey mainly for buttock augmentation.

Global health care tourism worth over $200 billion

He stressed that under-the-counter places, particularly in medical tourism, threaten other legitimate hair transplant services. Terziler added that such places either do not have a license and pay no attention to hygiene or employ persons who are not professionals.

"Unfortunately, because it is difficult to inspect all of them for quality, they end up hurting the overall quality of the Turkish healthcare industry. I think that the Ministry of Health and municipalities should accelerate inspections, build the right service methods that will lend impetus to Turkey's medical tourism and help hospitals and health groups," he added.

Terziler said foreign nurses, learning the particulars of the hair transplantation transaction from Turkish physicians, conduct hair transplantation in European countries, preventing the foreign exchange flow into Turkey, as 80-90 percent of prices paid remain in these countries, and that hair transplantation prices in Europe have dropped to around 4,000-5,000 euros from 8,000-9,000 euros initially.

The gap between Turkish and European prices is gradually being closed given that hair transplantation prices in Turkey are around $2,000-$2,500 on average. Last year's data indicates that the hair transplantation industry in Turkey has surpassed $1 billion. Terziler said that this volume would increase if it is properly managed, but will disappear if otherwise.

Pointing out the volume of health tourism in the world is above $200 billion, Terziler said that this figure is $2.5 billion for Turkey. He highlighted that the U.S. and India have the largest share of this pie with the latter coming to the fore in the areas of spiritual health such as spa tourism, spiritual detox and meditation.