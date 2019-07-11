Turkey, Sudan agree to boost bilateral trade

Turkish and Sudanese cooperation committees have discussed bilateral relations for the first time since the ousting of former President Omar al-Bashir in April.

In a press release by the Foreign Ministry, the two sides discussed cooperation in bilateral trade and the sectors of banking, agriculture, health, aviation and education in addition to art and culture.

Turkish-Sudanese ties have been boosted in different sectors and authorities on the two sides vowed to boost the trade balance to at least $10 billion.