Canada launches Turkish arctic fishing vessel

An arctic fishing vessel produced by Turkey for Canada was launched Tuesday from a Marmara shipyard.

The ship called Calvert was produced for Canada's fishing industry company Ocean Choise International by the Tersan shipyard in the northwestern province of Yalova.

Attending the launching ceremony of the locally-produced vessel, Mustafa Varank, Turkey's industry and technology minister, said the Calvert is a floating factory which is suitable for any fishin

g process from raw material to packaged product.

"Tersan has led the way in many cases over the last 10 years, such as a [Liquefied natural gas] LNG-engine cargo vessel, hybrid ferries, and passenger ships," Varank stressed.

"As the government, we support investments in the ship building industry due to its value-added production and employment," he said.

In the last seven years, the government provided incentive certificates for almost 330 vessel projects, 224 of them were completed, according to Varank.

Hailing Turkey as a land of opportunity in the shipbuilding and shipping industry, he called for greater

foreign investment.