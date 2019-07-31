With THY's growing fleet, Istanbul Airport, Turkey set for bigger roles in aviation industry

With the recent addition of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to the Turkish Airlines (THY) inventory, the flagship carrier is solidifying its position as a major player in the international aviation industry. Coupled with the newly inaugurated airport in Istanbul, Turkey's role is expected to grow larger in the international arena against its competitors.

During an event where THY executives received the brand new aircraft in Seattle, U.S., Boeing Trade Marketing Manager Vice President Darren Hulst emphasized the importance that the new Istanbul Airport had on the growth of the industry.

According to Hulst, the aviation industry in Europe experienced a 6.4% growth rate in 2019, while the worldwide average being 4.6%. The biggest factor of Europe's growth rate would prove to be the flight point prosperity provided by the newly opened Istanbul Airport.

‘'Turkey's proximity to the continents of Asia, Europe and Africa and the fact that it is a tourism center support the growth of the aviation industry. Three out of four of the biggest fleets in the world are in North America. China follows. Turkey might surpass China with this performance'' said Hulst.

Turkish Airlines received their new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner model aircraft as the plane's first flight from Seattle to Istanbul Airport was completed with 25 passengers. THY's Press Counsellor Yahya Üstün accepted the brand new aircraft from Boeing's Commercial Aircraft International Sales Manager Serdar Gürz during a handover ceremony that took place in Everett Paine Field Airport near the city of Seattle.

"As the airline with the youngest fleet in the world, we are continuing our growth," said Üstün in his speech at the handover ceremony.

Gürz also stated that the newly opened Istanbul Airport was one of the main contributors to the growth of the aviation industry.

Boeing Turkey General Manager and Country Representative Ayşem Sargın added: "Turkey's important geographical position, THY's strong strategy in extending its flight courses and the new Istanbul Airport all add to the rise of Turkey as a global player in the aviation industry. The infrastructure investments, especially the Istanbul Airport, might be considered as reflections of Turkey's growth vision in this sector."

This is the fourth Dreamliner and the 341st plane in THY's inventory.

Ten million people fly every day, and 4.6 billion on average fly per year worldwide.