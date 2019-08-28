Turkey's honey exports bring in over $12.85M in first 7 months

Turkey exported around 2,945 tons of honey in the first seven months of this year, bringing in over $12.85 million in revenue, the Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association (DKİB) data revealed yesterday.

Germany was the top export destination for Turkish honey with 1,038 tons, worth $3.72 million. It was followed by the U.S. with around $2.46 million, Saudi Arabia with slightly over $2 million, Kuwait with $852,418 and Austria with $458,396.

Some countries, including China, Bulgaria, Libya, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bosnia-Herzegovina, Greece, Somalia, Mongolia, Afghanistan and Morocco imported Turkish honey for the first time during the January-July period. "Turkish honey continues to grab a greater share in the global market" said DKİB Chairman Saffet Kalyoncu. He added that Turkish honey is being exported to a great number of countries and it has established itself as a brand.

According to DKİB, Turkish honey was exported to 48 different countries in 2018, with Germany, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Spain and Austria leading the way.

Some 6,357 tons of honey was exported last year, generating over $25.5 million in revenue, up 7% from the previous year, when revenue totaled over $23.89 million.