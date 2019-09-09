Istanbul Finance Center to be completed in 2022, Erdoğan says

The Istanbul Finance Center project in Turkey's economic hub is expected to be completed in early 2022, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

Speaking at the "New Horizons in Alternative Finance" program at Marmara University, Erdoğan said Turkey will take brave and decisive steps in alternative finance in the days to come to assume its rightful place on the world stage.

"Our target is to raise the share of participation finance in total banking assets to 15% as of 2025, from its current level of 5%," he said.