Turkey's flight network reaches 172 countries

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM) inked a mutual aviation agreement with Solomon Islands during the 40th General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on Oct. 3, according to an announcement released by the SHGM.

With the agreement signed by Turkey's Permanent Representative to ICAO, Ali Rıza Çolak, and Solomon Islands Communication and Aviation Minister Ped Shanel Agovaka, the number of countries in the Turkish flight network has reached 172.

The agreement provided for five passenger and five cargo flights between all destinations in Turkey and Solomon Islands per week. It also allows the carriers assigned by the two countries to engage in code-sharing and other similar commercial agreements.

The Solomon Islands is a nation of hundreds of islands in the South Pacific and east of Papua New Guinea. The Solomon Islands is the fifth-largest Oceanian country by population, with 667,044 citizens.