French banker thrives in profitable business environment in Monaco

Known as a tourism hub for wealthy businesspeople, its exquisite yacht marina and casinos, the world's second-smallest independent state, Monaco, fosters an efficient business environment, says French banker Remi Terlier.



Characterizing Monaco as a secure country, Terlier – who will be serving as the head of wealth management company Thesaurus, which has recently been acquired by Argenthal on bonds from Calfin Group – stressed that Monaco was a country of innovation and one of the most important financial hubs in Europe. The country, he added, represents a place where the wealthy can invest their money well thanks to the highly skilled bankers it hires from around the world.



"Working in Monaco means you can develop your business through an efficient network. Despite its small size, you are able to meet people from the financial sector, industrial sector and economic sector who are very successful in their own businesses," Terlier told Daily Sabah in an exchange.



Speaking from personal experience, Terlier says he is fascinated by the opportunities Monaco presents as it is common for one to meet interesting businessmen from around the world in the small but innovative principality.



Building a strong business relationship with Argenthal CEO Francois Garcin, a former neighbor of Terlier that once had an office in the same building in Monaco, was a significant step for the French banker.



Two months ago, Argenthal acquired the French wealth management company Thesaurus, which is based in Aix-en-Provence with several offices in Lyon, Marseilles, Paris and Bordeaux. Thesaurus is certified by the AMF and now manages around 3,000 clients.



Garcin and Argenthal set up a branch of Thesaurus in Monte Carlo in the French Riviera, another environment with big potential for development banks.



"My next role will be to develop the business in Monaco as the head of Thesaurus in the French Riviera," Terlier said, noting that the group had big plans in terms of recruitment. Argenthal was able to buy out Thesaurus wealth management company through financing from Calfin International – a profitable company set up by Giovanni Calabro.



For Thesaurus, Terlier has new projects in the works. "From financial technology including tokenization and the raw material sector in Canada, we have some projects for the upcoming period," Terlier said, stressing his aim was to make Thesaurus a key player in wealth management in France and Monaco.