British luxury automotive maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) pledged on Monday to "protect" its intellectual property after a Dutch court recently barred the sale of an SUV by the Chinese automaker BYD in the EU, saying it resembles the iconic Defender model of JLR.

A district court in The Hague found that BYD's Ti 7 model has distinctive and protected elements of the Defender L663 design, notably the curved "shoulders" of the bodywork as well as the rounded corners, wheel arches and the vehicle's overall silhouette.

National European courts can issue intellectual property rulings that apply throughout the EU when the products in question are sold across the 27-nation bloc.

"JLR continues to invest in creativity and innovation. We protect our intellectual property and take legal action when necessary," a Jaguar spokesperson told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"Legal proceedings are ongoing and we won't be commenting further at this time."

BYD said it would appeal Friday's ruling, which temporarily prohibits the Chinese electric vehicle specialist from importing, manufacturing, stocking or selling the Ti 7 across the European Union.

Shares in BYD slipped in Hong Kong on Monday following the ruling.

"BYD strongly disagrees with today's judgment and will appeal it. The BYD Ti 7 is the result of BYD's own independent design work and infringes none of JLR's rights," the company said in a statement.

Launched in China last year, the Ti7 is not yet on sale in the European Union, though deliveries to Britain are expected to begin in January, according to the court.