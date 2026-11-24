The Pentagon is said to be in talks with General Motors (GM), Ford and ​other manufacturers to mass-produce military drones, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported ⁠on Tuesday, citing people familiar ⁠with the matter.

The automobile industry has been trying to tap into booming defense ​spending fueled by geopolitical ​conflicts across ⁠the globe, although opportunities to boost revenue remain limited, according to analysts.

Under a deal, the firms would supply parts to drone companies such as actuators, engines, sensors, lidar and other components, the WSJ report said.

GM is said to be weighing whether to manufacture drone motors, while U.S. defense officials have met ⁠with ⁠leaders at Ford, Canadian auto parts maker Magna International and other manufacturing firms, some outside the auto industry, the report added.

General Motors has been ⁠most interested in getting involved with military projects at the request of high-ranking defense officials, the report said, ​adding that the automaker was in talks with RTX ​and L3Harris on similar deals.

According to the report, ​no deals have been ⁠finalized, and U.S. President Donald Trump's administration ⁠has received mixed reactions from automotive executives ⁠so far.