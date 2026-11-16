U.S. electric carmaker Tesla said on Monday it plans to invest some 3 billion euros (about $3.3 billion) in expanding its factory near the German capital, Berlin, including a new production building for its driverless taxis.

The building would eventually have a capacity to produce up to 1 million self-driving Cybercabs, according to Tesla.

The investment at the only European factory run by Elon Musk's company stands in stark contrast to other players in Germany's struggling auto sector, which have been downsizing aggressively.

"With this, we are laying the foundations for the world's most technologically advanced Tesla factory here in Gruenheide," the company said, referring to the community where the plant is located.

Tesla's Gruenheide "Gigafactory" was opened in 2022 after a tumultuous two-year approval and construction process, and was given permission to expand by local authorities two years ago.

The new construction is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027, with production due to start in 2029. Tesla said it was recruiting several hundred additional staff in construction and production planning for the expansion.

Tesla plans to submit a permit application for the new building before the end of this year, based on an application filed in 2023 for the overall expansion project.

The 3 billion euro investment will also cover ancillary buildings and an additional wastewater treatment plant.

Tesla had put expansion plans on hold during a sales slump. But demand has since picked up, and the company has bucked the broader trend in Germany's automotive industry by adding staff.

The factory, which opened in March 2022, employed 12,600 people in October, according to Tesla, after its workforce had temporarily fallen below 11,000.

A company spokesperson said 2,000 additional employees had been hired in recent months.

Tesla recently announced plans to raise production at the plant to 7,500 vehicles a week, equivalent to around 375,000 a year. It also plans to expand battery cell production at the factory.