Tofaş, a joint venture of Turkey's Koç Holding and Italy's Fiat Chrysler, announced Tuesday that it will suspend production as of Friday evening due to the coronavirus-caused disruption in the supply of parts from abroad.

The company said in a statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that production will be suspended for two weeks until April 20, for now, and that meanwhile, during this period, its factories will continue working on the production of health equipment to combat the pandemic.

Paralleling the decision by Tofaş, the automotive industry in Turkey has almost entirely stopped production.

The Turkish automotive industry had just begun to see an upward trend since September last year, following a troubled period, while the industry has faced some challenges with the outbreak, along with challenges facing worldwide automobile brands.

Ford Otosan also recently announced that the company, which has also halted production, would begin the production of masks amid Turkey’s ongoing struggle against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement released by the auto manufacturer, the masks, whose design was developed by the Ford Otosan Research and Development department following talks with the Industry and Technology Ministry and Health Ministry, will protect the entire face at an angle of 150 degrees, unlike other models. The transparent part of the mask will be produced from PET and PETG.

To support the health sector, more and more auto brands abroad have announced plans to produce ventilators for the treatment of the disease COVID-19.