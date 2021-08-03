The Turkish automobile and light commercial vehicle market narrowed by 45.3% year-on-year in July with sales of some 47,849 units, according to the official data published by the Automotive Distributors Association (ODD) Tuesday.

The report revealed that sales, meanwhile, increased by 29.6% in the January-July period of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year and reached 442,550 units. During that period, automobile sales increased by 27% to 346,636, while light commercial vehicle sales increased by 40.1% to 95,914.

In July, automobile sales decreased by 47.7% compared to the same month of last year with 36,311, while light commercial vehicle sales decreased by 35.8% to 11,538.

The automobile and light commercial vehicle market shrank by 25.2% according to the average 10-year July sales with the automobile market shrinking 25.8% and the latter shrinking by 23.2%.

The data showed that in the January-July period, A, B and C segment cars constituted some 85.5% of the total market which are considered low-tax segments.

C segment cars had a share of 55% with 191,554 units, and B segment cars had a 29.6% share with 102,485 units.

When evaluated per the body type, the most preferred cars again were the sedan vehicles with a 41% share. SUV vehicles followed sedans with 34.5% while hatchback cars constituted some 22.4%.

In the January-July period, gasoline automobile sales took a 65.4% share of the market with 226,692, while diesel automobile sales took 21.3% with 74,002, hybrid automobile sales with an 8.2% share with 28,421 and autogas automobile sales with a 4.8% share and 16,502 units. During this period, 1,019 electric cars were sold.