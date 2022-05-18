The 208 robots installed at the facility in Gemlik, northwestern Bursa where Turkey's first domestic, fully electric car is being developed have begun partial trials after completing testing without parts.

The news was shared in a statement released by Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (Togg), the consortium developing the car.

The construction work at the Gemlik facility, which is at the core of Togg's “Journey to Innovation” target, is rapidly approaching conclusion in line with plans.

“The 208 robots in the body building, of which 97% have been completed, have started partial trials on a cell basis after the trials without parts. This stage will be followed by trial productions by combining cells. After this process is completed, it will be ready for mass production in the last quarter of the year,” the company said.

As of May, 99% of the paint facility and 95% of the assembly facility have been completed at the Gemlik site, it added.

At the paint facility, where 83,935 meters (275,377 feet) of electrical wiring and 36,770 meters of pipeline have been laid, tanks have begun undergoing water tests.

In the assembly facility, 99,210 meters of electrical wiring and 58,330 meters of pipeline have been laid.

The construction of the Togg Gemlik facility, which is built on a total open area of 1.2 million square meters (12.9 million square feet), will be completed at the end of June.

The Togg will be ready for mass production in the last quarter of 2022. After the completion of homologation tests, the SUV, the first vehicle in the C-segment, will be launched at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Later, Sedan and Hatchback models in the C-segment will enter the production line. In the following years, with the addition of the B-SUV and C-MPV to the family, the product range consisting of five models carrying the same DNA will be complete.

Togg plans to produce a million vehicles by 2030, producing five different models based on a single platform.