Belgium sees private investment, clean energy and closer economic cooperation with Türkiye as key drivers of the global green transition, emphasizing the need to turn climate commitments into practical projects rather than introduce new targets.

Speaking to Daily Sabah on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), Belgium’s Ambassador to Türkiye Hendrik Van de Velde said the focus of international climate efforts should be on implementing existing commitments, arguing that progress remains behind schedule.

“We need to find concrete, practical solutions to make implementation,” Van de Velde said, expressing support for Türkiye’s emphasis on implementation at the climate summit.

Van de Velde highlighted the importance of mobilizing private-sector financing to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy, arguing that political commitments alone cannot deliver the required results without investments in viable projects.

In this context, he welcomed the Climate Implementation Bridge (BRIDGE), an initiative backed by the COP31 presidency that seeks to make climate projects investment-ready and connect them with financing.

Rather than creating another institutional mechanism, BRIDGE should help channel existing financial instruments toward low-emission projects, he said.

Van de Velde also pointed to the growing role of private companies in climate action, noting that businesses are increasingly investing in renewable energy and other low-carbon solutions.

While public funding remains important, governments should focus on creating the right regulatory frameworks and incentives to encourage companies to invest in sustainable technologies, he added.

The transition to clean energy should also be viewed as an economic opportunity, as companies seek to improve productivity while reducing energy and raw material consumption.

Türkiye-Belgium cooperation

Van de Velde also underlined the potential for deeper economic cooperation between Türkiye and Belgium, particularly through commercial partnerships, industrial investment and the adoption of green technologies.

Referring to a major Belgian economic mission to Türkiye earlier in 2026, he said future cooperation should focus on strengthening business ties and developing a more integrated and sustainable economic market.

Türkiye’s industrial capacity, young population and growing pool of engineers and scientists offer significant opportunities for collaboration, Van de Velde said, adding that closer cooperation could support a more productive and lower-carbon future for both sides.

He stressed that businesses would play a central role in this transition, arguing that sustainable production should become an integral part of economic competitiveness rather than remain dependent on individual public-sector projects.

Türkiye and European partners can advance this goal by encouraging companies to adopt modern technologies, improve energy efficiency and reduce their environmental footprint, he added.