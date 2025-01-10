Binance TR conducted the 2025 Cryptocurrency User Survey with the participation of 20,000 Turkish cryptocurrency users, analyzing the trends and preferences shaping the cryptocurrency ecosystem in Türkiye.

The survey results clearly demonstrated that 79% of Turkish users have confidence in the long term viability of cryptocurrencies. When asked, “How confident are you in the long term viability of cryptocurrencies?” 46% of respondents answered “very confident” and 33% said “confident.” In line with this, 35% of participants reported investing exclusively in cryptocurrencies, while 28% stated that more than half of their investment portfolio is allocated to cryptocurrencies.

Mücahit Dönmez, general manager of Binance TR, commented on the survey results: “Türkiye stands among the world's leading countries in the cryptocurrency sector while also holding significant growth potential. The survey results highlight the strong interest and confidence Turkish investors have in innovative technologies such as blockchain. These findings indicate that adoption rates and interest in the sector will continue to increase alongside regulatory frameworks in 2025. We believe these developments will further strengthen Türkiye's position in the global cryptocurrency ecosystem.”

HODLing gains popularity among Turkish investors

The survey revealed that 39% of Turkish cryptocurrency investors view cryptocurrencies as an additional source of income, while 36% see them as a long-term investment tool. These figures show the growing importance of cryptocurrencies in individual financial strategies.

Among respondents, 43% use their cryptocurrency holdings for long-term retention (HODLing), 27% engage in short-term trading, and 19% use them for savings. This long-term perspective reflects the potential of cryptocurrencies to serve as a store of value and a means of achieving financial independence.

Interest in innovation, technology stands out

Of the respondents, 28% stated that they invest in cryptocurrencies for their “high return potential,” while 15% were motivated by their “interest in innovation and technology.” Additionally, 13% of users cited reasons such as “fast and cost-effective transactions” and “decentralization and financial independence” for their investment decisions.

Storage preferences

Among participants, 43% store their cryptocurrencies in wallets on centralized platforms, while 28% prefer personal wallets. This highlights how users balance security and accessibility.

Expectations for Bitcoin’s future

According to the survey, 61% of respondents predict that Bitcoin’s value will range between $101,000 and $200,000 by the end of 2025, and 51% believe it will exceed $300,000 by the end of 2030. These expectations underline Turkish users’ trust in Bitcoin and their belief in its future potential.

Young population shapes future of cryptocurrencies

Among survey participants, 61% were aged between 26 and 45, with 28% in the 26-35 age group and 33% in the 36-45 age group. Additionally, 17% were aged 18-25. These figures emphasize the critical role of Türkiye's young and dynamic population in shaping the future of cryptocurrencies.

The results also showed that 61% of cryptocurrency holders in Türkiye have a university-level or higher education, highlighting the role of education in driving participation in the cryptocurrency sector and supporting technology-oriented trends.

Moreover, 58% of respondents are full-time employees, demonstrating that Turkish cryptocurrency investors are economically active individuals seeking to diversify their income through cryptocurrency investments.

Experienced investors, growing interest

Of the Turkish cryptocurrency users surveyed, 49% have been involved in the sector for one to five years, while 30% entered the market within the past year. The high proportion of new participants indicates the rapid growth of interest in cryptocurrencies and their appeal to a broader audience.

'Innovation hub for blockchain'

The Binance TR 2025 User Survey reveals that Turkish cryptocurrency users quickly adapt to global developments and embrace the transformative power of cryptocurrencies for the long term. Türkiye's cryptocurrency ecosystem is shaped by not only potential financial returns but also the young and dynamic population’s interest in technology.

According to a report by Triple-A, Türkiye ranked third globally in cryptocurrency ownership in 2024, with 19.3% of its population owning cryptocurrencies. Strengthening its leadership position in the cryptocurrency markets, Türkiye is emerging not only as a consumer market but also as an innovation hub for blockchain technology. This enhances Türkiye's stability in the cryptocurrency space and underscores its critical role in shaping the sector's future.

As Türkiye's leading cryptocurrency platform, Binance TR continues to contribute to the strength of the Turkish cryptocurrency ecosystem by offering innovative solutions to its users and guiding the local cryptocurrency sector.

Disclaimer: The results of this survey, including predictions about Bitcoin, should not be considered investment advice or a guarantee of returns. They should also not be interpreted as the views of Binance TR.

*Legal disclaimer: Turkuvaz Media is not responsible for this content.