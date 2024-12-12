2024 has been a historic year for the global crypto ecosystem. Milestones such as the approval of spot bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) ETFs in the United States, the prominence of crypto-friendly candidates in the U.S. presidential elections and bitcoin reaching an all-time high of $100,000 have generated excitement in the ecosystem. In addition, new laws implemented globally and in Türkiye have set the stage for rapid growth and adoption within the industry.

During this period, Binance TR, the leading crypto asset platform in Türkiye, also achieved significant success. Since its entry into the Turkish market in 2020, Binance TR has consistently provided its users with a secure, innovative and sustainable crypto asset trading experience, strengthening its leadership position in 2024.

Binance TR General Manager Mücahit Dönmez reflected on the year 2024: "The year 2024 was a turning point in the world of crypto. While record-breaking developments in global markets increased confidence in the industry, new regulations in Türkiye also laid a stronger foundation for crypto assets. At Binance TR, we are proud to play a pioneering role in this transformation. The year 2025 will mark the beginning of a golden age for crypto, and we are moving forward with firm steps to remain one of its leaders."

Highlights from Binance TR’s 2024 achievements

Strong financial structure and growth

In 2024, Binance TR once again demonstrated its leadership and financial stability with a robust equity of TL 1.5 billion (approximately $43 million). Also, by increasing its paid-up capital to TL 400 million, the platform reinforced its financial foundation and took a significant step toward its growth objectives in Türkiye.

Leader in user trust

According to a survey conducted by Ipsos with 1,000 Turkish participants, 72% of Turkish users familiar with crypto asset platforms expressed positive views about Binance TR. This puts Binance TR 17 points ahead of other major local platforms. Additionally, 70% of participants indicated that they trust Binance TR, solidifying its position as the most trusted local platform for Turkish users. Half of the participants reported using or having used Binance TR, making it the leading platform among its local and global competitors in Türkiye. Furthermore, 30% identified Binance TR as the platform they use most frequently, highlighting the trust and satisfaction of its user base.

A global local exchange

Binance TR rose to 15th place in CoinMarketCap’s global rankings, becoming the highest-rated local exchange worldwide. This marked a significant leap from its 50th position in 2023, reinforcing its position as a key player in the crypto market.

Significant steps in security and compliance

Continuing its investments in its compliance team, Binance TR expanded its workforce by 50% in 2024, achieving a total growth of 900% since 2021.

Having obtained ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications in 2023, the platform successfully passed its annual audits in 2024, proving the continuity of its security processes and renewing these certifications.

Additionally, to ensure full compliance with new regulations in Türkiye, the platform implemented comprehensive updates. Binance TR’s domain name was updated to “www.binance.tr,” and its legal title was changed to “Binance Turkey Kripto Varlık Alım Satım Platformu A.Ş.” These changes highlight the platform’s dedication to providing services that fully comply with Turkish regulations.

Social responsibility and education

The year 2024 marked the first year of Binance TR’s Women in Technology Academy, launched in collaboration with the Women in Technology Association. Across four sessions, the academy reached approximately 600 women. Additionally, Binance TR extended its training programs to earthquake-affected regions, offering accelerated courses to 85 women in Hatay.

Through this academy, Binance TR aims to educate 5,000 women in Web3 and crypto over the next five years, increasing their participation in the crypto sector and strengthening their employment opportunities in technology.

Expanding product range and trading pairs

In 2024, Binance TR added 75 new Turkish lira trading pairs, maintaining its position as the platform with the most Turkish lira pairs, totaling 220. To offer users more advantageous trading options, it also introduced two new fee-free bank deposit channels.

The platform continued to enhance the user experience with over 300 upgrades, including features such as profit & loss (P&L) and Passkey, and improvements to trading and wallet pages.

Stronger together

Binance TR once again demonstrated its commitment to its users and community by hosting eight events in 2024, ranging from university activities to super meet-ups. These events brought together over 3,000 participants, providing opportunities for knowledge sharing and engagement.

On social media, Binance TR community grew by 35%, reaching 500,000 followers and achieving strong engagement. The Investment and Psychology series garnered 25 million views, while content featuring Türkiye’s first AI hosts, Duru and Ece, and educational videos prepared in collaboration with Matriks Academy reached wide audiences.

The platform gained 20,000 subscribers on YouTube and 50,000 followers on Instagram, connecting with over 180,000 viewers through more than 10 live broadcasts that provided insights into the crypto ecosystem and fostered a strong bond with its users.

'Entering 2025 with ambitious goals'

Dönmez shared Binance TR’s vision for 2025: "As Binance TR, we are entering 2025 with ambitious goals. In this era when the golden age of the global crypto industry is being ushered in, we will continue to prioritize our users, offer innovative solutions, and lead the industry while remaining fully compliant with regulations."

