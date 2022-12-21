The United States is expected to announce new export controls targeting Iranian drones and drone parts that Russia has used in its war against Ukraine.

The export controls announcement would coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's trip to Washington, and could be part of a larger sanctions package, said Bloomberg.

The U.S. has led a sweeping international campaign intended to deprive Russia of being able to access advanced Western technologies since the Kremlin began its war in February, and has for years maintained a large-scale sanctions campaign against Iran that is intended, in part, to do the same for Tehran.

But those efforts appear to have been short on results. Analyses of downed Iranian-supplied drones used by Russia in Ukraine found in November suggest that most parts of the unmanned aircraft originated in the U.S., Europe or other Western-allied nations.

Ukrainian intelligence services determined that three-quarters of the parts in Iranian drones were made in the U.S., the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported last month, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter and documents it reviewed.

The findings, as well as those from other researchers who examined the Iranian drones, prompted the administration to launch its task force, the CNN reported. The probe "intensified" recently after U.S. intelligence services determined that Moscow is planning to open a drone production factory inside Russia, said the news network.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby acknowledged the development on Dec. 9, saying Russia and Iran are transforming their military relationship into "into a full-fledged defense partnership." He added, "We urge Iran to reverse this course, and not to take these steps."

CNN previously reported that Iran has already begun initial steps toward the development of a drone production facility in Russia, saying Tehran has transferred key elements, including blueprints and components, to Russia.

The White House and National Security Council did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the reported task force, but CNN described it as a sweeping effort that is drawing on multiple U.S. agencies, including the Pentagon, State, Commerce and Treasury departments.

It is an "all-hands on deck" situation, an anonymous source told CNN. In addition to identifying how US-made components are ending up in Iran, the task force is seeking to identify ways the U.S. can act to restrict Tehran's access to Western-developed technological components.