Canadian defense firm Telemus Systems Inc. has gone bankrupt due to the North American country’s embargo on Turkey, Middle East Eye (MEE) said in a report late Wednesday.

According to the article penned by MEE’s Ragıp Soylu, the embargo imposed by Canada over Turkey’s military operations in Syria and Azerbaijan caused Telemus to lose its main customer, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), ultimately leading to the firm’s bankruptcy.

“Despite the company’s repeated attempts to reach a resolution with Global Affairs Canada, including explaining the material adverse impact on the company’s financial situation and solvency, the company’s Turkish export permits remained suspended,” the MEE cited a KPMG report as saying.

“As a result of the government sanctions, the company was no longer able to generate any revenue."

The parts under Canadian embargo include camera systems for Baykar armed drones. Export licenses were suspended in 2019 during Turkish military activities in Syria. Restrictions were then eased but reimposed during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Last October, Canada suspended exports of some defense products to Turkey over allegations that its technology was being used in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In 1991, the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, and seven adjacent regions.