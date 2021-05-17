A Hungarian Defense Ministry delegation will pay a visit to Turkey to examine and test the country’s unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV) in line with the needs of the Hungarian Armed Forces, according to officials.

Gaspar Maroth, armament director of the Hungarian Armed Forces, made the related statements during a broadcast on a local television channel.

Stating that Hungary has had an official UCAV strategy since 2018 and has been following the market for a potential supply source, Maroth said that several Turkish suppliers have been evaluated and “a group of experts will make a series of visits to Turkey this week to test the equipment.”

The procurement evaluation process for deciding on a supplier will depend on which drones have the best capability and also whether a production agreement can be reached, Maroth said.

“Israeli and European manufacturers are among the companies being evaluated,” he added.

Turkish-made UCAVs – Anka, Aksungur, Bayraktar TB2 and Karayel-Su – may be among the options of the East European country, according to open sources.

The Anka medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UCAV was developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and is actively used with different configurations by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), Gendarmerie General Command and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT). The company sealed the first export deal for its Anka drone with Tunisia. Aksungur, a domestically produced medium-altitude long-endurance UAV, is also within the drone family of the TAI and is expected to enter the TSK inventory in the near future.

The Bayraktar TB2 (Tactical Block-2) UCAV, meanwhile, was developed by Turkish drone magnate Baykar and is also actively used by the TSK, Gendarmerie General Command and MIT. This particular UCAV was exported to Qatar, Ukraine and Azerbaijan and was operated in Syria, Libya and most recently, in Nagorno Karabakh, proving its capabilities on the battlefield.

The Karayel-Su UCAV developed by electronics-maker Vestel is not in the inventory of the TSK but is actively used by Saudi Arabia.

The country previously showed interest in Turkish armored vehicle manufacturer Nurol Makina's Ejder Yalçın 4x4 tactical wheeled armored vehicle (TWAV), making it the sixth country in the world and the first country in the European Union to procure the vehicle for their armed forces.