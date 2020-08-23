Turkey is one of the 10 countries in the world that can design and build its own warships, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during a ceremony held in Tuzla, Istanbul for the delivery of new maritime systems to the Turkish Naval Forces.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW...
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.