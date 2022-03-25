As Turkey-France-Italy, "we have decided to continue our efforts to revive steps we have taken regarding SAMP-T missile defense system," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

The missile defense system was developed by the Franco-Italian EUROSAM consortium.

Erdoğan was speaking to reporters on his way back from Brussels where he attended NATO's extraordinary leaders' summit. He also said that NATO is the cornerstone of European security and that Turkey is an indispensable ally for ensuring regional security.

Ankara, which has incurred U.S. sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense batteries, has also discussed in recent years acquiring or developing a system based on the SAMP-T but has so far made little apparent progress.

Turkey initially turned to the Russian missile system after failing to reach terms during protracted negotiations with the U.S. over the acquisition of Raytheon's Patriot surface-to-air missile systems.

Then, in January 2018, during Erdoğan's visit to France, a contract with the EUROSAM was signed for the Long Range Air and Missile Defense Project with Turkish partners Aselsan and Roketsan, with a duration of 18 months. However, the process was halted due to the political attitude of France, according to an earlier statement by Turkey’s defense officials.