More than 30 Turkish defense industry companies are displaying their products at a leading defense fair in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

The Indo Defense Expo & Forum which is marking its ninth edition opened its doors on Wednesday after a four-year hiatus and will continue until Saturday.

Under the leadership of Türkiye's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), the Turkish defense industry, which has shot up its export activities recently, is participating in the four-day exhibition to reach new markets.

Various Turkish products and equipment such as land, air and naval platforms, drones, weapon systems, ammunition, software solutions and simulators are being exhibited at the fair.

Among the Turkish companies participating in the fair are names such as Aselsan, Baykar, Dasal, Decsan, FNSS, Havelsan, Nurol Makina, Otokar, Profen, Roketsan, Titra Technology and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

Turkish firms export defense industry products to Asian countries including Indonesia, the Philippines, Bangladesh and Malaysia, and aim to sign new cooperation deals during the event.

The exhibition's website describes it as "a comprehensive meeting point of key decision-makers, defense authorities and companies from across the world."

For four action-packed days, this international exhibition is expected to be attended by more than 35,000 delegates and trade visitors from around 60 countries.