Turkish defense companies Baykar and Roketsan have marked another critical milestone in domestic technology development with a test launch of a next-generation torpedo from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) platform into the sea, thus boosting anti-submarine capabilities, they announced on Sunday.

Baykar's Bayraktar Akıncı drone has successfully released the Orka next-generation lightweight torpedo of missile maker Roketsan from the air, both companies said in a statement.

Footage of the firing test was also shared on the social media accounts of Baykar's chairperson of the board and CTO, Selçuk Bayraktar and the company.

Bayraktar Akıncı UCAV, developed domestically by Baykar, continues to expand its capabilities through the integration of locally developed subsystems and munitions, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA). In line with this, Akıncı successfully completed an aerial release test involving the Orka torpedo developed by Roketsan.

As part of the test, Akıncı took off from Baykar's flight and training test center in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ carrying the Orka torpedo. During the first test conducted in the Gulf of Saros, the Orka safely separated from beneath Akıncı's wing and successfully entered the water at the designated point, the report by AA said.

Returning to the center, Akıncı marked another important step in the development of anti-submarine warfare capabilities by enabling the first-ever release of a domestically developed lightweight torpedo from an unmanned aerial platform.

Like this, through its domestically and indigenously developed unmanned platforms and subsystems, Baykar continues to strengthen Türkiye's defense capabilities at sea.

The test also marks a new milestone, following the successful completion of sonobuoy deployment tests by the Bayraktar TB3 drone using Baykar's SAS POD system, with Akıncı's release of the lightweight torpedo laying the foundations for a new concept in underwater warfare.

The Bayraktar TB3, capable of processing underwater acoustic data obtained from sonobuoys in real time, and Akıncı, which has gained the capability to carry lightweight torpedoes, are opening the door to a new era in anti-submarine warfare through their complementary capabilities, ranging from submarine detection to engagement with targets.

Roketsan's products, which, on the other hand, form the "steel claws of UCAVs," are being actively used across an expanding range of applications. Efforts are underway to add Orka to this portfolio.

Orka can be launched from surface platforms and aircraft and is capable of engaging submarine targets.

With its versatile structure in anti-submarine warfare, it stands out as a critical deterrent in ensuring the security of the "Blue Homeland," a doctrine that refers to Türkiye's maritime zones.

The Roketsan Orka is a next-generation, fully autonomous lightweight anti-submarine warfare (ASW) torpedo equipped with high-speed propulsion, an active/passive sonar seeker, and an internal guidance system.

Developed domestically in Türkiye, it is designed to engage submarines of various types, according to Roketsan.

"Our next-generation lightweight torpedo, Orka, successfully completed a test launch from the Bayraktar Akıncı platform! With the advanced technologies we have developed, we are expanding platform diversity in anti-submarine warfare and strengthening our deterrent power at sea," Roketsan said on X on Sunday.