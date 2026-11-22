Türkiye will issue a special commemorative postage stamp and first-day cover on Nov. 29 to mark the first anniversary of a historic achievement by the Kızılelma unmanned fighter jet, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced on Sunday.

In a written statement, Uraloğlu provided details about the commemorative stamp and first-day cover prepared by Türkiye's postal service, PTT, to honor the domestically developed aircraft.

Uraloglu recalled that Kızılelma, developed domestically by Turkish defense company Baykar, achieved a milestone in aviation combat history during a test conducted off the coast of the country’s northern province of Sinop on Nov. 29, 2025.

During the test, the aircraft successfully struck a target designated by Aselsan's Murad AESA radar using a Gökdoğan missile, also domestically developed.

A special commemorative stamp celebrating the Kızılelma unmanned fighter jet, Nov. 22, 2026. (AA Photo)

The achievement made Kızılelma the first uncrewed fighter aircraft to shoot down a jet-powered aerial target using a beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM), according to the minister.

Commemorative stamp to mark historic achievement

Uraloğlu said the commemorative stamp would preserve the memory of Kızılelma's achievement on its first anniversary.

"We will immortalize Kızılelma's historic achievement with a commemorative stamp," he said.

"Our commemorative stamp and first-day cover themed 'Türkiye's First Uncrewed Fighter Aircraft Kızılelma' will be issued on Nov. 29," he added.

Uraloğlu further announced that a special first-day postmark bearing the inscription "Türkiye's First Uncrewed Fighter Aircraft Kızılelma 29.11.2026 Tekirdağ" would be available at the Tekirdağ PTT Directorate beginning the same day.

"Our philatelic products will be available for sale at PTT branches and on our website, www.filateli.gov.tr," he said.

The announcement comes just days after its developer Baykar said that three Kızılelma fighter jets entered the inventory of Türkiye's security forces following the completion of acceptance tests.