Spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, Turkey's e-commerce volume surged 64% year-on-year in the first half of 2020, the country's trade minister announced Thursday.
The January-June figure hit TL 97.7 billion ($14.2 billion), up from TL 55.9 billion in the same period last year, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said.
She underlined that 91% of the total e-trade volume was comprised of domestic spending in the first six months of the year, versus 81% in 2019.
The share of e-commerce in the country's total trade reached 14.2% in the period between January and June, up from 8.4% in the same period last year, Pekcan added.
