Türkiye’s total exports of furniture, paper and forestry industry products have reached $6.92 billion (TL 128.75 billion) in the January-October period, with an increase of 24% compared to the same period of the previous year, data showed Monday.

While the increase in overall exports across the country was 15% in 10 months, there was a 24% increase in the furniture sector.

With this rise, the sector almost reached the exports made throughout 2021 which was $6.99 billion, the data by the Istanbul Furniture, Paper and Forest Products Exporters' Association (ORSİAD) showed.

The share of the furniture industry, meanwhile, in this figure amounted to $3.93 billion with an increase of 13.9%.

Erkan Özkan, head of the ORSİAD, said that although there were difficulties in supplying raw material all over the world, adding, however, that “our exporting companies were affected by this at a minimum level with the bilateral relations they have established.”

He said they aim to reach $5 billion in furniture exports by the end of this year by maintaining the current success.

Iraq took the lion’s share with $432.1 million among the countries to which the furniture industry exported the most, followed by Germany with $333 million and Israel with $207.8 million.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s furniture exports to Qatar rose by 97% making it the country with the highest increase in exports this year.

The most exported products of the sector in the said period were bedsteads and cradles for children, wooden furniture for dining and living rooms, metal furniture and compact furniture that can be turned into a bed.