Next year will be the most critical one when it comes to the Turkish government's medium-term economic program, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Monday.

The remarks came as Yılmaz kicked off what is expected to be a two-week-long discussion on the government's 2026 budget bill at the Parliament.

"Our budget aims for a permanent increase in social welfare in an environment where economic growth continues with stability, and the inflation rate is falling," he told lawmakers.

Inflation surprised in November as it cooled more than expected to 31.07%. The figure, which had reached as high as 75% in May 2024, is now at its lowest level since November 2021.

"The year 2026 is the most critical year of our Medium-Term Program (MTP)," Yılmaz said. "It will be the year when the outcomes of our policy measures become evident and when our reforms bear fruit. The budget has been prepared with exactly this understanding."

Calling it a "stability and prosperity budget," Yılmaz said Türkiye has moved from the lower-middle-income group to the upper-middle-income category in a lasting way and is now preparing to join the ranks of high-income countries.

He said the draft budget supports structural reforms, accelerates the transition to a green and digital economy, and includes measures to enhance food and energy security as well as preparations for a new social housing initiative.

The recovery from the February 2023 earthquakes that devastated the southeastern region remains a top priority, according to Yılmaz. He said the aim is to fully heal the wounds, build more resilient cities and establish a new standard of living safety.

"Strengthening physical infrastructure, developing human capital, and increasing our production capacity are the main axes of our budget, in line with our Development Plan and our Medium-Term Program," he noted.

Growth outlook

Yılmaz said Türkiye continues to outperform global averages. While the world economy grew 15.1% between 2020 and 2024, Türkiye's output expanded 30.3% in the same period, he said.

The growth in the first nine months of this year came in at 3.7%, according to last week's official data. The economy expanded by 3.7% on an annual basis in the third quarter.

That capped an uninterrupted growth for 21 consecutive quarters, despite what Yılmaz said were unfavorable global and regional conjunctures.

Türkiye's nominal GDP exceeded $1 trillion for the first time in 2023. It reached nearly $1.54 trillion as of this July-September period.

Per capita income is expected to reach $17,748 by the end of 2025, Yılmaz said, pushing Türkiye for the first time above the World Bank's high-income threshold.

"If projections for 2025 materialize, Türkiye will surpass Italy and become Europe's fourth-largest economy in nominal terms," he added.

'Clear' priority

On inflation, Yılmaz said the disinflation process has become more visible as of the second half of this year.

"Annual consumer inflation decreased to 31.1% as of November 2025, with core goods inflation falling to 18.6%. The inflation outlook for December is also maintaining a positive trajectory," he said.

"Our priority is clear and explicit," Yılmaz noted. "We will resolutely continue disinflation through a holistic approach encompassing monetary, fiscal, and income policies, as well as structural transformation steps."

He stated that inflation is expected to drop below 20% in 2026 and return to single digits from 2027.

"We aim for inflation to fall below 20% in 2026, for the stickiness in pricing behavior to be permanently broken, and for inflation to be reduced back to single-digit levels starting from 2027," Yılmaz said.

Employment indicators also show progress, he said, noting that unemployment stood at 8.5% in October and has remained in single digits for 30 consecutive months.

"It is assessed that the unemployment rate for 2025 may materialize slightly below the 8.5% level projected in the Medium-Term Program," he added.

Yılmaz stated that while striving to reduce the unemployment rate, they also plan to implement a multifaceted policy set aimed at integrating idle labor into production.

"In line with this, and parallel to the growth path envisioned in the Medium-Term Program, employment is expected to increase by an annual average of 842,000 people in the coming years, and the unemployment rate is expected to gradually fall to 7.8% by 2028," he added.

Trade, investment

Yılmaz went on to highlight improvements in foreign trade and investment.

He said exports reached $247.2 billion in the first 11 months of the year, with annualized exports at $270.6 billion.

Total goods and services exports are expected to exceed $390 billion in 2025.

Foreign direct investment rose 46% year-over-year in January-September to $11.4 billion, he noted.

Yılmaz also underscored a sharp decline in foreign exchange-protected deposits (KKM), which fell to just 0.1% of total deposits, while the share of Turkish lira deposits rose to 62.1%.

"Central bank reserves reached $183.2 billion as of Nov. 28, marking an increase of $25.5 billion from last year," he said.