Alice Huang, the Chinese woman at the heart of Nvidia's recent ​scandal, kept in contact with an official from China's top spy agency for more than a year during ⁠her affair with former CEO ⁠Jensen Huang, a report said Sunday.

Alice Huang was in touch with an officer from China's Ministry of State Security ​from the spring of 2025 until the fall ​of this ⁠year, the New York Times said, citing people with knowledge of intelligence reports that describe the encounters.

A spokesperson for Jensen Huang declined to comment. Spokespeople for Nvidia and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Alice Huang previously led Singapore-based Megaspeed International, an important Nvidia customer that once accounted for billions in Nvidia chip sales.

U.S. authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over concerns it smuggled Nvidia's advanced AI chips ⁠to ⁠China.

Sunday's report comes as U.S. officials have cast doubt on initial suggestions that Alice Huang was a spy, as the newspaper reported last month.

That Oct. 29 article touched off a scandal that led to Jensen Huang's resignation two weeks later and a steep drop in Nvidia's stock price.

Trump administration officials have repeatedly said they have not concluded that Alice Huang spied for China.

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said this ⁠month the Justice Department had not yet reached a conclusion on whether she was a Chinese spy.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton repeated that on Sunday.

"Attorney General Blanche ​has been very clear that this is a matter under investigation, both Ms ​Huang and her company, for various matters," Clayton told CNN's "State of the Union" program. "And I'm going to let that investigation play out."

The ⁠scandal ‌has also ‌prompted a deeper look at Washington's approach to export ⁠controls on China, with lawmakers from both parties ‌questioning whether the Trump administration has been too lax on enforcement and regulation of ​the prized semiconductors.

The affair between the ⁠two itself is of less interest, Senator John Kennedy, ⁠a Louisiana Republican, told NBC's "Meet the Press."

"I hope he had a good ⁠time," Kennedy said ​on Sunday. "It was the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy."