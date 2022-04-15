Residential property sales in Turkey rose 20.6% year-over-year, official data showed Friday, with sales to foreigners maintaining pace.

Sales jumped to 134,170 units last month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said, picking up pace from a month earlier but still less than the extremely high level in December.

The figure was up from 111,241 units in the same month a year ago. The reading followed annual rises of 113.7%, 25.1% and 20% in December, January and February, respectively.

Sales in March were well below 226,503 houses that changed hands in December.

The data also showed March mortgaged sales rose 38.8% from a year earlier to 30,271, accounting for 22.6% of the total sales in the period.

The January-March sales jumped 21.7% year-over-year to 320,063 units, the institute said.

Russians pour in

Sales to foreigners rose 31% in March, the TurkStat said, with Iranian citizens topping the list as they purchased 784 properties last month.

Iraqis with 741 units bought and Russians with 547 were the next biggest buyers of Turkish properties, it added.

Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city in terms of population, had the lion’s share of sales to foreign buyers – 2,245 units.

The Mediterranean resort city of Antalya followed with 1,434 properties and the capital Ankara came in third with 347.

Foreign home sales in the first three months jumped 45.1% on an annual basis to 14,344, according to the data.

Wealthy Russians are pouring money into real estate in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), seeking a financial haven in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and stifling Western sanctions, many property companies say.

Sanctions imposed since the Feb. 24 invasion include Russia's exclusion from the SWIFT banking system and targeting individuals, mainly oligarchs considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While Turkey and the UAE have criticized the Russian offensive, Ankara opposes non-U.N. sanctions on Russia and both countries have relatively good ties with Moscow and still operate direct flights.

Ankara is trying to balance its close ties with both Russia and Ukraine and has positioned itself as a neutral party trying to mediate.

Citizenship-for-homes threshold

The house sales data comes as foreigners looking to buy homes in Turkey to become Turkish citizens will now have to pay more.

The amount that foreigners have to pay for a property and commit to keeping it for at least three years to get a Turkish passport is about to be increased to $400,000, according to a decision discussed at the Cabinet meeting this week.

Ankara adopted the citizenship-for-homes scheme in 2017. A year later it cut the minimum price to $250,000, from $1 million, to attract foreign buyers.

Some 7,000 foreigners received citizenship via home purchases between 2017 and 2020, the government said last year.

In addition to the real estate, those eligible for citizenship include foreigners who are determined to have made at least a $500,000 investment in the country.

It also includes foreigners who have employ at least 50 people, those who have deposited at least $500,000 into Turkish banks and kept it there for at least three years, those who have purchased and kept for three years at least $500,000 in government debt, or those who have made a venture capital or property fund purchase of at least $500,000.

Foreign home sales hit a record 58,576 units in 2021, a 43.5% year-over-year increase. The previous annual record was set in 2019 with 45,483 units sold to foreign buyers.

The real estate market has mobilized recently as Russians and Ukrainians fleeing the war have flown to join their relatives residing in Turkey, while others opted for renting or real estate purchases.

Sales had also accelerated as a depreciation in the Turkish lira made Turkish property more attractive to foreign buyers, with the authorities pursuing the new economic policy of low interest rates to boost credit, exports and investments, saying it would help the country weather inflation.

To support the drive, Turkey’s central bank had brought down the benchmark policy rate by 500 points since September to 14%.