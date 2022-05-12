Britain’s economy unexpectedly contracted in March but grew in the first quarter as a whole, official figures showed on Thursday, in what is likely to have been a high point for 2022 as the cost-of-living crisis increasingly bites.

The gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.1% in March but expanded by 0.8% over the first three months of this year, slower than expected, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

Economists polled by Reuters had on average expected GDP to be flat in March and to have grown 1% in the January-March period, compared with the final quarter of 2021. The economy had grown 1.3% in the October-December period.

The fall in GDP was led by a 0.2% fall in output from Britain's dominant services sector.

Britain's economy shrank by a historic 9.3% in 2020 and grew by 7.4% in 2021, the sharpest swing in the output of any G-7 economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After solid output in January, the U.K. economy posted zero growth the following month, before contracting in March, ONS data showed.

Overall GDP, on a monthly basis, is now 1.2% above its pre-COVID-19 level in February 2020.

However, economists see Britain at a growing risk of slipping back into recession, as the war in Ukraine exacerbates existing post-pandemic pressures, which the Bank of England (BoE) has forecast will push inflation above 10% by the end of this year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is under political pressure to provide more support to households to tackle soaring bills for energy and other essentials which have already caused a near-record fall in consumer sentiment.

On Wednesday, Britain’s National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), a think tank, forecast that British GDP would fall in the third and fourth quarters of this year, meeting the technical definition of a recession.

Last month the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted Britain would see the weakest growth and highest inflation of any major advanced economy next year.