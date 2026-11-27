Türkiye's central bank said late Thursday it will temporarily suspend its one-week repo auctions and raise the interest rate it pays on reserve requirements held against Turkish lira deposits.

The two moves came days after Governor Fatih Karahan said the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) could deploy liquidity and macroprudential tools to support demand for the lira if needed.

The bank said it is halting the one-week repo auctions, conducted as part of its open market operations, in which it lends money to commercial banks against securities. The announcement did not specify how long the suspension will last or when auctions will resume.

In a separate statement on its macroprudential framework, the central bank said it raised the remuneration rate on required reserves for lira deposits to 90% of its weighted average funding cost, up from 86%.

It said the adjustment aims to support macrofinancial stability and the transmission of monetary policy.

What steps could mean

The suspension of the one-week repo auctions is widely read as a form of tightening without a policy rate hike.

The policy rate is unchanged, but banks that can no longer borrow at the one-week repo rate have to turn to costlier channels. That could push up banks' average funding costs and tighten liquidity. Analysts called the same move "tightening by the back door" when the bank used it in 2019.

The higher reserve remuneration works on the deposit side. By paying banks more on reserves held against lira deposits, the central bank gives them more reason to keep attracting and holding lira savings, which supports the currency without a rate decision.

The measures come after Karahan told the Anadolu Agency (AA) on Monday that if bolstering lira demand became necessary, the bank could draw on its policy rate, currently at 36%, alongside macroprudential and liquidity measures. Additional steps, such as adjustments to withholding taxes, could be taken in coordination with other state institutions, he said.

Separately on Thursday, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said the government is aligned with the central bank and prepared to cut withholding taxes if needed to keep lira savings attractive. He added that lira deposits remained steady at 61.8% of total deposits, according to the latest data.