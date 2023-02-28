China's urban employment experienced a decline in 2022 for the first time in 60 years, and there was also an unusual decrease in per capita spending. This was caused by the strict measures imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which devastated the country's economy, the second largest in the world.

The new National Bureau of Statistics data also showed the smallest income growth over three decades.

China's urban jobs dropped by 8.4 million to 459.31 million, the first drop since 1962.

"The decline of the urban labor force reflects the severe economic challenge China faced last year," Zhiwei Zhang, president at Pinpoint Asset Management, wrote in a note to clients.

He cited the shrinking size of China's labor force, job losses due to the pandemic, and the deceleration of rural workers migrating to cities as the main reasons for the decline.

Zhang added he expects this to be a temporary drop now that China has abandoned draconian zero-COVID policies aimed at stamping out every outbreak.

China had an economic growth of just 3% in 2022- one of the weakest levels in nearly half a century.

The statistics bureau data showed that per capita spending fell 0.2% in real terms. That followed a jump of 12.6% in 2021 and marked only the third such decline since records for that data point began in 1980. Retail sales also fell 0.2%, the second-worst performance since 1968.

Xu Tianchen, an economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit, said a steep drop in income growth for China's lowest-income earners was a key factor behind the weak spending data.

"Before the pandemic, the lowest income group was one of the fastest growing, but now, quite remarkably, it has become the slowest income group, dropping from 10.1% (income growth) to 5.2%."

Disposable income per capita in China grew by just 2.9% in real terms, the second smallest rise since 1989.

Unadjusted, disposable income per capita grew to 36,883 yuan ($5,310) last year, while spending per capita increased to 24,538 yuan.

Rural areas performed better than urbanized zones, with the disposable incomes of rural households growing 4.2% in real terms, compared with 1.9% growth for urban residents.