Türkiye has made close to TL 161 billion (about $3.2 billion) in payments to investors affected by the recent fund crisis, without using any resources from the central government budget, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Saturday.

The vice president, speaking to the public broadcaster TRT Haber, said that payments have been made to almost 445,000 individual investors via ordinary and extraordinary payment procedures.

Detailing the scope of the investigation launched following the crisis in the middle of September, Yılmaz said that authorities were pursuing judicial and administrative proceedings to recover excessive profits from individuals involved in wrongdoing and use the proceeds to compensate affected investors.

"To date, payments have been made to a total of 444,987 individual investors through all ordinary and extraordinary payment procedures combined. There are only 10,771 investors who have not received any payments so far," he said.

A comprehensive probe into alleged stock manipulation was launched in September after some asset management companies struggled to pay back investors. Authorities have ordered the liquidation of some 131 funds, separated into ordinary and extraordinary parts.

They have also encouraged voluntary returns of the gains and passed a law allowing interim payments of up to TL 1 million to individual investors.

Recently, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said that the probe into the case reached over 460 suspects. Since the start of the probe, the authorities have also reshuffled the leadership at the stock market regulator, while last week, the head of the banking watchdog also said he had tendered his resignation to the president.

Yılmaz, on Saturday, reiterated that the investigation sought to distinguish investors from market manipulators, pledging to "identify those who have committed offences and ensure that they are punished."

Providing details on interim payments, he said they have been made to 444,987 individual investors, of which, some 371,021 have recovered their entire net investment or portfolio value.

"We are talking about interim payments here, not final payments. Therefore, to date, we have paid approximately TL 161 billion across 119 funds, comprising TL 144.7 billion in cash and TL 16.2 billion in-kind payments," he said.

Yılmax also said that there were 97 funds subject to ordinary liquidation.

"We said 131; 97 of them were in this normal liquidation process. In 94 of these 97, all payments were completed. Only 3 funds are left," he said.

"Therefore, we can say that the normal liquidation process is more or less over," he added.

"Not a single lira from the budget was used," he also said.