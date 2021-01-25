British multinational retail giant Debenhams is expected to announce the closure of all of its stores, a report citing sources claimed Monday. If true, this would indicate that last-ditch efforts to rescue the ailing chain have failed, endangering the jobs of 12,000 employees.

The closure decision was reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP) but no additional details were given. The British department store currently has 118 stores open around the country.

AFP reported earlier in the day that fellow fashion retailer Boohoo said Monday it had bought the intellectual property assets of Debenhams, allowing it to use its brand going forward.

Debenhams collapsed last month with the loss of thousands of jobs, having struggled to adapt from a bricks-and-mortar business long before the coronavirus pandemic forced shoppers online.

Boohoo has acquired assets, including customer data, from outside administrators brought in to salvage parts of the business.

The cost of the deal is 55 million pounds ($75 million), Boohoo said in a statement.

It added that it plans to rebuild and relaunch the Debenhams online platform, as Boohoo looks to lead the fashion e-commerce market by entering into new areas including beauty, sports and homeware.

"Debenhams is a long-standing and leading UK fashion and beauty retailer with high brand awareness, and an established online platform with approximately 300 million UK website visits per annum," Boohoo said. "This makes it a top 10 retail website in the UK by traffic."