The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Wednesday it would be providing financing of up to $250 million to a leading soda ash producer in Türkiye to strengthen its operations and environmental performance.

The EBRD would extend an eight-year secured loan of up to $250 million (227.7 million euros) to WE Soda, a leading producer of industrial minerals and one of the largest producers of soda ash globally, to support a major investment program at one of its subsidiaries, Kazan Soda in Türkiye, the bank said.

The committed financing will support investments aimed at improving the sustainability, efficiency and resilience of the company’s existing operations, it added.

These will include the reuse of treated municipal wastewater, closed-loop cooling systems, the recovery and reuse of process materials, and a new rail connection to shift product transport from road to rail. The program will also include pilot facilities for higher-value grades of sodium bicarbonate, according to the EBRD.

"The investments will strengthen the resilience and competitiveness of Kazan Soda, particularly by reducing exposure to water scarcity and lowering the use of externally purchased materials and energy," the bank said.

The agreement comprises a $110 million committed facility and a further $140 million uncommitted facility, WE Soda said in a statement.

The $110 million committed facility will fund the first set of approved investments at Kazan, near Ankara, Türkiye, covering projects such as wastewater reuse, closed-loop cooling, recovery of process materials, a rail connection and sodium bicarbonate pilot plants, the company said.

These investments are already part of WE Soda’s capital expenditure plans, so the facility does not add to the group’s planned net debt or leverage, it added.

WE Soda operates natural soda ash production facilities in Türkiye and the U.S. The company exports about 80% of its Turkish production to customers around the world.

Soda ash is an essential raw material used in glass manufacturing and a range of other industrial applications, including detergents, chemicals, water treatment and flue-gas treatment.

"We are pleased to support WE Soda in strengthening the resilience and environmental performance of its operations in Türkiye," said Natalia Lacorzana, the EBRD’s head of Natural Resources.

"Making industry more competitive also means using water, energy and raw materials more efficiently. These investments will reduce freshwater use and reliance on externally purchased materials and energy, and advance more circular industrial production," she added.

Didem Ciner, Chair of WE Soda, said: "This agreement marks the start of a long-term partnership between Kazan Soda and the EBRD. Their support will help us invest in water efficiency and decarbonization, strengthening Kazan’s position as one of the lowest-cost and lowest-carbon soda ash operations in the world."

The EBRD is a key institutional investor in Türkiye, having committed more than 27 billion euros in the country since 2009, largely in the private sector.