Türkiye's economic confidence index posted an increase in October, the country's statistical authority announced on Thursday.
The figure was up 3% month-on-month to 97.1 in October, from 94.3 in September, a Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) statement said.
Almost all sub-indices saw gains in the month and the index marked its highest level since February.
The consumer confidence index rose 5.3% from the previous month to 76.2 in October, while the retail trade index climbed 3% to 119.4.
The sub-indices for the real sector and services also increased 1.8% and 0.9% to 102.0 and 119.3, respectively.
The construction confidence index gained 2.8% to reach 90.5.
A rating above 100 indicates an optimistic outlook for the overall economic situation, while a value below 100 suggests a negative assessment.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.