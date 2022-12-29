Türkiye's economic confidence index rose in December compared to a month ago, according to the country's statistical authority on Thursday.

The index rose 0.7% month-over-month to 97.6 in December, following a 0.2% decline in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement.

The confidence is the highest in the last 10 months.

All sub-indexes posted a rise in the month except for consumer confidence. The retail trade confidence index increased 4.5% to 127.5 in December, up from November's 2.1% hike. The services confidence index saw a monthly gain of 1.7% to 120.1 versus a 1% drop in the previous month.

Despite the 1.2% rise compared to a month earlier, the construction confidence index was still below 100 in December, at 92.6.

The index for the real sector manufacturing industry rose slightly by 0.3% to 101.6 this month, after falling by 0.7% in November.

On the other hand, the consumer confidence index decreased 1.3% on a monthly basis to 75.6 in December.

A rating above 100 indicates an optimistic outlook for the overall economic situation, while a value below 100 suggests a negative assessment.