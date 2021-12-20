President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey will not abandon free market principles as he assured that the country will not implement a controlled foreign exchange regime.

Speaking at the Academy Awards Ceremony of the Science Dissemination Society held in Istanbul's Dolmabahçe Palace on Sunday, Erdoğan said "The Turkish economy will continue on its way in line with the rules of free market economy, as it has done so far."

He also dismissed the claim that Turkey may require an "economic state of emergency."

"The economic policy implemented by our government is advancing completely in the direction we have determined, except for the cyclical fluctuations in the exchange rate," he explained.

Erdoğan said his government will continue to fight higher interest rates, adding "Do not expect anything else from me.”

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) on Thursday cut its benchmark one-week repo rate by 100 basis points from 15% to 14%.

With the latest cut, the monetary authority has lowered the key rate by 500 basis points since September.

Though the central bank is an independent institution, its recent interest rate cuts have been in line with Erdoğan’s oft-stated opposition to higher interest rates, with the mantra: "We will remove the interest rate burden from the backs of our people.”

According to the latest data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Turkey's annual inflation rate stood at 21.31% in November.