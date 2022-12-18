The Turkish apparel industry has achieved its highest January-November exports ever, according to official data, driven in part by soaring demand from Europe amid supply chain bottlenecks and soaring shipping costs.

The data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) revealed that ready-to-wear exports reached $19.5 billion in the first 11 months of this year.

The increase of 5.8% versus a year ago came on top of a 13.9% year-over-year rise in Türkiye’s overall exports in the January-November period.

Outbound shipments in the first 11 months amounted to $231.2 billion, according to data. Exports in November alone rose 1.9%, reaching $21.9 billion, marking the highest November sales so far.

Industry officials have said European brands were looking at Türkiye due to problems in the supply chain and increased freight and logistics costs.

The ready-to-wear industry saw exports of $1.73 billion in November 2021, versus $1.63 billion the same month this year, posting a decrease of 5.4%, according to TIM data.

The European Union received $920 million worth of Turkish ready-to-wear goods last month. It was followed by the Commonwealth of Independent States with $200 million, and other European countries with $188 million.

Some $12 billion of 11-month sales went to EU nations, the data showed, in addition to $2.5 billion and $1.6 billion in exports to non-EU and Middle East countries, respectively.

Germany was the industry’s largest export market among nations, receiving $268 million worth of Turkish goods last month. It was followed by Spain with $175 million and the United Kingdom with $131 million.

Exports to Germany in the January-November period hit $3.3 billion, while shipments to Spain and the U.K. amounted to $2.5 billion and $1.9 billion, respectively.

As per TIM data, the ready-to-wear sector, which exported to 181 countries and regions in November, held a 7.5% share in the country’s total exports during the same period.