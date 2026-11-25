French banking group BNP Paribas and Dutch lender ING have expanded their financial exposure to companies linked to alleged human rights abuses and genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories, the Don't Buy into Occupation (DBIO) coalition reported Wednesday.

The coalition's sixth report, compiled with contributions from 30 Palestinian and European nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), examines financial ties between 1,096 European financial institutions and 107 companies whose activities the report links to violations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to the report, BNP Paribas significantly increased its financing of several companies, including U.S. construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar. The Israeli military has used Caterpillar bulldozers to demolish Palestinian homes and infrastructure in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The French bank's loans to Caterpillar rose from $721 million to $984 million, while its investments in the company increased from $275 million in 2025 to $648 million in 2026, the report said.

ING also expanded its financial ties with companies identified in the report. The Dutch bank provided a new $110 million credit facility to Oshkosh, which makes military vehicles supplied to Israel's Defense Ministry.

The findings highlight the continued financial involvement of major European banks in companies whose activities have been linked to Israel's military operations and the occupation of Palestinian territory, despite repeated warnings from civil society organizations.

Between September 2024 and August 2026, European financial institutions provided a total of $361 billion in loans and underwriting services to 56 companies covered by the report.

As of Sept. 15, 2026, European investors held or managed a combined $1.74 trillion in shares and bonds in 90 of the companies, the report said.

The list includes major international arms manufacturers, technology firms, construction companies, energy groups and transport operators. Among them are Boeing, Lockheed Martin, RTX, General Dynamics, Caterpillar, Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Palantir Technologies.