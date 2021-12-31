The current swings in the Turkish lira are temporary, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday, stressing that the recent volatility in exchange rates was largely under control.

Addressing an event in Istanbul, Erdoğan said the national currency would stabilize next week.

The president said those allured by foreign exchange volatility faced dire results, stressing that citizens should keep all their savings in lira.

Erdoğan also called on Turks to bring their under-mattress gold savings into the banking system.

The president on Dec. 20 announced a new scheme to protect lira deposits against currency volatility, a measure designed to make citizens feel safer about holding their savings in the bank.

The scheme effectively ties the value of special new deposits to the U.S. dollar by promising to compensate losses incurred from swings in the exchange rate.

The country’s central bank said earlier this week it would also extend an incentive program to people who hold their savings in gold.

The move had reversed recent lira slide and triggered a historic 50% surge in the lira value in the week through Dec. 24.

The lira stood at 13.3 against the dollar at 0806 GMT on Friday, 0.6% weaker than Thursday’s close.

Erdoğan also reiterated his view that interest rates were the cause of inflation.