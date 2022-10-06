Exports in Turkish lira increased by 182% in September compared to the same month of the previous year, reaching TL 16.3 billion ($877.2 million), according to the official data.

The overall exports in last month rose by 9.2% year-over-year, amounted to $22.6 billion, according to the report by Anadolu Agency (AA) which cited data from the Trade Ministry.

In September, foreign trade volume increased by 26% compared to the same period of 2021 and reached $55.6 billion, while imports reached $33 billion due to the increase in energy and commodity prices.

While exports in Turkish lira were TL 7.2 billion in January, imports were TL $12.1 billion and the foreign trade volume increased to TL 19.1 billion.

In this category, exports were TL 8.5 billion, imports were TL 13.5 billion, and foreign trade volume was TL 22.9 billion in February. In March, the said exports were calculated as TL 9.2 billion, imports were TL 17.1 billion, and the foreign trade volume was TL 26.4 billion.

In April, exports in Turkish lira reached TL 8.4 billion, imports reached TL 17.5 billion, and foreign trade volume reached TL 26.1 billion. In May, this export amounted to TL 7.4 billion, imports amounted to TL 19.9 billion, and the trade volume was TL 26.5 billion.

Exports in Turkish lira reached TL 9.9 billion in June, while imports reached TL 22.2 billion. Foreign trade volume was calculated as TL 32.2 billion in the said month. The aforementioned export amount was recorded as TL 7.9 billion, imports as TL 18.5 billion and foreign trade volume as TL 26.5 billion in July.

Exports in Turkish lira were TL 10.3 billion in August, and imports were TL 23.8 billion. Foreign trade volume was determined as TL 34.1 billion in August.

In the January-September period of this year, the export made in the national currency increased by 89% compared to the same period of the previous year and reached TL 85.2 billion. In this period, imports in Turkish lira were recorded as TL 172.2 billion and foreign trade volume was recorded as TL 257.2 billion.

In September, the number of countries to which exports were made in the national currency was 170 and the number of exporting companies was 6,907. In August, the number of countries was 164 and the number of exporting companies was 6,439.